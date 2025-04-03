Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,777 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 67,079 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $452,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

