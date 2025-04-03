Norges Bank Takes $75.06 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,245,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,058,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $6,350,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CZR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

