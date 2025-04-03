Norges Bank Invests $80.48 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,476,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.53% of RLI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RLI by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RLI by 76.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.