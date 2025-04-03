JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $107.55 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 445,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $107,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AB. TD Cowen downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

