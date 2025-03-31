Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 261,877 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,979,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.30% of Vontier worth $619,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Vontier Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE VNT opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.