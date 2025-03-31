Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 6,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

