STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $222.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.82 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

