Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,199,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $329.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

