Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

