Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,139 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,153 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of REG opened at $72.87 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

