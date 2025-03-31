Korea Investment CORP Has $13.04 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Loews worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. Loews Co. has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $92.13.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,538,407.32. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Loews

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

