Korea Investment CORP Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,833 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

