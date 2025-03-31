Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

