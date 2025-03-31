Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,019 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.