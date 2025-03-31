Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,019 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial
In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.