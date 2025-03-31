EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,136 SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SNDL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SNDL by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SNDL by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,218 shares during the period.

Get SNDL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

SNDL Stock Down 3.3 %

SNDL stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. SNDL Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.39.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.10 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

SNDL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.