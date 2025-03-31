Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 10,384 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

