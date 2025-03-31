Corebridge Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 746.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

