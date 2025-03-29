Xponance Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after purchasing an additional 268,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 226,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 112,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.42 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

