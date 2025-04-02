Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stake Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Sotera Health worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 644,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 507,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 169.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 298,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $4,771,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

