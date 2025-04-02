Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $100.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 891,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 638,012 shares.The stock last traded at $73.53 and had previously closed at $71.99.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Laidlaw lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, VP Michael F. Huang sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,013,664.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,149.67. This represents a 28.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,504.48. The trade was a 69.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 956,250 shares of company stock valued at $64,583,745. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6,048,754.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 665,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 267,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 142,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of -1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.