Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.39%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

