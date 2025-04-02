Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Standex International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $212.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.53.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

