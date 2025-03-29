Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

