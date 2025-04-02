Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of SkyWest worth $482,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SkyWest by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SkyWest by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.00. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

