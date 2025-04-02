Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Power Integrations worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of POWI opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,706,435.50. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

