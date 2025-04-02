Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,184 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

