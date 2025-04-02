AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $476,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $236.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

