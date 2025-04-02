Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,285,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 811,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

