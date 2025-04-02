American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 31,859 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -118.10%.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.