CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 208,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CBIZ by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CBZ opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

