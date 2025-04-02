Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,445,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.56% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $435,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of BNL opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

