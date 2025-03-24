Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,634 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

