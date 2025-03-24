Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 761.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.28. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $140.17 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.