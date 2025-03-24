Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 57,293 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,707,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

