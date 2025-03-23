FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $433.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

