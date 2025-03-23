Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 4.1 %

Lennar stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

