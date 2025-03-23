Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50. Dover Co. has a one year low of $168.20 and a one year high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

