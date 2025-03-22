Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 8,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.98 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

