Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,110.28. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $169,349.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,463.68. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,921. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Braze by 195.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

