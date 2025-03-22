PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.41.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

