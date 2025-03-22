Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $595.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $550.00 to $595.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.59.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $391.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $376.91 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

