BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $140,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,665.60. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,468.58. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $534,442. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.