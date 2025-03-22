Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $649,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,397,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. The trade was a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.45.

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

