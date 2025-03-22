Fairscale Capital LLC Sells 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fairscale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 728,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

