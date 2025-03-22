AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $10,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $7,350,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $6,841,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $3,038,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 552,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $490.23 million, a P/E ratio of -298.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

