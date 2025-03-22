ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 991,781 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 141,710 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 450,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 855,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 389,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

