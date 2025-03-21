Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 582 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,097,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $721,658,000 after buying an additional 350,505 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 160,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- About the Markup Calculator
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.