Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,540 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

