AlphaQuest LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OrthoPediatrics

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $132,006.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,667.62. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $133,224.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,869.68. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,732 shares of company stock worth $589,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.