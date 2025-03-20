Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,848,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 167,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

